Why Did Fans Change Careers Because of Tom Hanks’ ‘Cast Away’?

Why Did Fans of Tom Hanks’ ‘Cast Away’ Change Their Careers?

Tom Hanks is frequently compared to James Stewart by fans and critics.

After all, both actors exude an air of commonplaceness.

Audiences trust the characters Hanks portrays and want to follow him wherever he goes, finding it easy to identify with the characters he portrays on screen.

Such was the case with Hanks’ performance in Cast Away, which prompted many fans to consider changing careers after seeing the film.

Hanks portrays Chuck Noland, a FedEx employee whose specialty is maximizing the company’s productivity, in the film Cast Away.

The protagonist travels around the world analyzing and resolving system problems at various FedEx locations.

Chuck is stranded on a deserted island after his plane crashes during one of his many business trips.

Part of the character’s arc is thematically watching him survive in an environment that is completely incompatible with his skill set.

Chuck’s ability to keep FedEx employees productive and on time suddenly appears to be useless.

He eventually develops his own processes and systems that enable him to survive for more than four years before escaping.

What Island Was ‘Cast Away’ Filmed On?

Chuck uses items from the many FedEx packages that were on his plane while on the island.

He does, however, leave one package unopened as a symbol of his optimism for the future, as depicted in the film.

Overall, it’s a strong representation of FedEx, and one of the best examples of product placement in a film in recent memory.

And the movie Cast Away made a lot of people want to work for FedEx.

According to reports, the company saw a 30 percent increase in job applications after Hanks’ film was released in theaters.

FedEx was a key player in the film, granting access to their facilities and overseeing production.

Fred Smith, the company’s CEO, even appears in the film Cast Away.

FedEx’s perseverance appeared to have paid off, thankfully.

Cast Away is one of the first films in which Tom Hanks portrays a high-level professional, alongside Apollo 13.

Hanks has become accustomed to portraying competent characters.

His roles as heroic pilot Chesley Sullenberger in Sully, attorney James B Donovan in Bridge of Spies, and even mystery-solving symbologist Robert Langdon in The Da Vinci Code and its sequels are among his most notable.

Is it any surprise, given this type of role…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.