Why did Fox postpone the premiere of Monarch by two weeks?

Susan Sarandon’s country music debut is apparently not going to happen this month.

On January 3rd,

Monarch, a drama series starring Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel that was set to premiere on January 12th, has been canceled by Fox.

Due to COVID-19, 30 will now premiere in the fall.

Monarch, a powerfully compelling drama with an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022, according to a Fox Entertainment spokesperson.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic’s unavoidable realities and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, Monarch’s Jan.

30 will make their debut in the fall.”

“With Fox’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to produce its entire first season, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with an uninterrupted run of episodes,” the spokesperson continued.

We appreciate our cast, producers, writers, and entire crew for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to Monarch’s country music-filled world.”

Fox also stated that the replacement programming will be announced in the coming days.

According to the series description, Monarch follows the Roman family who have “created a country music dynasty, but when their reign as country royalty is threatened, Nicolette (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.”

Despite the fact that we were “rough and ready” for the premiere, we believe Monarch will be well worth the wait.

