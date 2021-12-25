Why Did Frank Capra Close the Set of “It’s a Wonderful Life” to Allow the Cast to Recover?

Why did Frank Capra shut down the set of “It’s a Wonderful Life” to allow the cast to rest?

Christmas is the ideal time to get together with family and watch one of the many films that aim to get their audience into the holiday spirit.

One of the classics, directed by Frank Capra, is the 1946 fantasy drama classic It’s a Wonderful Life.

The cast of the holiday classic, on the other hand, didn’t always have it easy on set.

According to a behind-the-scenes look at Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life, the director had to shut down the set to give the cast time to recover.

George Bailey (James Stewart) gives up on his personal dreams in Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life.

He attempts suicide on Christmas Eve, utterly despondent.

His guardian angel Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers) appears to intervene.

He takes George on a journey to see the lives he has touched and how his absence would be detrimental to them.

Tommy Bailey, one of Mary and George’s four children, is played by Jimmy Hawkins.

Hawkins was interviewed by WSKG about the film’s deep meaning and how it continues to resonate with modern audiences.

“We believe in Frank Capra’s message that each man’s life affects so many others that their absence would leave an awful hole,” Hawkins said.

To get a behind-the-scenes look at Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life, LIFE published a profile.

Stewart declared the film to be his favorite of his 60-year career.

Capra wanted the fake snow to look as real as possible for the set conditions, according to the profile.

Many fans, on the other hand, are unaware of the on-set circumstances for the Christmas film.

“What many movie buffs don’t know is that George Bailey’s bleak Christmas Eve was actually shot on RKO’s ranch in Encino, California, during a series of 90-degree days in June and July in 1946,” according to LIFE.

“The days were so hot that Capra took a day off from filming to rest and recover from heat exhaustion.”

“A suicidal George Bailey is clearly sweating in the famous scene on the bridge, before he saves Clarence the angel from the dark, swirling waters below—although Jimmy Stewart’s wonderful acting convinces us that fear and dread might well be the reason for that,” continued the profile.

Stewart is a talented actor who manages to persuade audiences that his heavy sweating is caused by his stress and anxiety…

