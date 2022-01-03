Why Did ‘Friday’ Lose One of Its Most Popular Characters?

Why Did the ‘Friday’ Franchise Lose Its Breakout Cast Member?

Ice Cube starred in, produced, and co-wrote the film Friday in 1995.

Against all odds, the film went on to become a cult classic as well as a surprise hit.

In 2000 and 2002, Cube returned for two more sequels.

Fans, however, were disappointed to see that Chris Tucker, his co-star from the first film, was not present.

Now, Cube has revealed why Tucker did not reprise his role as Smokey in the sequel films.

Cube and Tucker’s chemistry was a big part of what made Friday work.

The characters’ temperaments are so different, as they are in most iconic comedy duos, and it is this contrast that makes the magic happen.

Craig Jones, as portrayed by Cube, is the straight man who is hesitant to join Smokey in his antics.

Smokey, on the other hand, is louder, more outlandish, and wilder than his more reserved counterpart.

According to Box Office Mojo, Friday’s friendship propelled the film to a (dollar)27 million box office gross against a modest (dollar)3.5 million budget.

Both of its sequels outperformed it, with Next Friday nearly doubling the box office take of its predecessor.

Despite this, neither of the sequels has received the same positive critical and fan response as the first film.

Tucker’s return as Smokey was long awaited by fans.

Cube has finally revealed why he hasn’t returned.

Fans have long wondered why Tucker and Cube were never reunited onscreen.

In response to a fan question on Twitter, the latter clarified why Tucker did not return for Next Friday.

It appears that it had nothing to do with money, as many fans assumed.

In fact, Cube and his team were willing to pay Tucker between (dollar)10 million and (dollar)12 million to reprise his role.

Tucker, however, refused to play a character who did drugs and used explicit language due to religious reasons.

Of course, he had a hit a few years later with Rush Hour in 1998.

He’s only made four more films since then, including the two Rush Hour sequels.

Since walking away from that impressive Next Friday paycheck, he hasn’t played a character quite like Smokey.

