Why did James Bond actor Roger Moore make Jane Seymour cry while filming ‘Live and Let Die’?

Following Sean Connery’s decision not to reprise his role as James Bond in the 1973 film Live and Let Die, Roger Moore was cast in the role.

Jane Seymour, a 20-year-old at the time, was cast as his love interest.

She’s talked about what it was like to play a Bond girl alongside Moore over the years, including what her leading man did that “mortified” her and made her cry.

Solitaire, a psychic medium who reads tarot cards, was played by Seymour.

Initially, she works for Dr.

After allowing Moore’s Bond character to seduce her, Kananga loses her powers.

Seymour had previously mentioned that they had filmed their bedroom scene.

According to the Mirror, she described the experience as “nervous, embarrassing, and not at all sexy.”

Moore was also a good kisser, according to Seymour, who fell asleep during the scene.

“Although we didn’t have any terribly steamy scenes, he was a very good, polite kisser,” she said, adding, “I fell asleep in the bed and had to be woken up.”

Moore was known for making jokes on set, and Seymour even described him as “hilarious,” but she thought he went too far with a prank on her one day.

Seymour recounted what Moore did that made her cry during an appearance on the British talk show Loose Women.

Moore decided to make a joke on the actor after she admitted to constantly asking for things to be passed to her whenever she sat down with the rest of the cast for lunch.

“One day, when I came in, he [Moore] thought it would be very funny if everyone picked up their trays and walked away,” she recalled.

Seymour, who didn’t realize it was a joke at the time, said she was upset and cried because she didn’t think anyone wanted to be near her.

She confessed to the hosts, “I was mortified.”

“He didn’t say, ‘Oh, we were just kidding,'” says the author.

She usually ate with the crew and assistant directors afterwards.

Seymour revealed that he apologized to Moore in person a few months before her death.

“I’m not sure she realized it was a joke,” he wrote later in his book, according to the Dr.

The star of Quinn Medicine Woman said she last saw Moore at an event where they both spoke for…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.