During the Pandemic, Janet Jackson had to relearn how to drive.

Janet Jackson is a multi-talented performer who can sing, dance, and act.

Jackson, like many others, took time to learn new things during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For the Grammy-winning singer, this included driving for the first time in years.

Janet Jackson made her solo debut in 1982 with her self-titled debut album.

Her famous brother Michael and her brothers, who formed The Jackson 5, preceded her in the music industry.

Janet Jackson had established herself as a star in her own right by the early 1990s.

Her albums Control and Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 established her as a formidable force.

She also made the transition from stage to screen in the early 1990s, starring alongside Tupac Shakur in films like Poetic Justice.

Jackson has been enjoying her legend status in recent years.

Her most recent album, Unbreakable, was released in 2015, and she performed a Las Vegas residency in 2019.

During the pandemic, however, Jackson was forced to reflect on her life and values.

She also took it upon herself to learn new skills, including driving.

In a cover story for Allure magazine in 2022, Jackson discussed her life.

Despite her preference for California, she has lived in London for nearly six years, where her son Eissa was born.

Even though she had to learn to drive in the British capital, it wasn’t her first time: she already had a license and was learning to drive in London, which meant remembering to stay to the left.

“The ocean and driving are two things that relax me.”

“I was tired of drivers driving me everywhere, so I had to learn how to drive,” she explained.

“Back when I lived at the beach, when I needed to clear my head, I would go for a drive.”

That’s how I’ve always done things.”

Janet Jackson is gearing up to make a big splash in 2022.

A special four-part documentary about the singer, simply titled Janet, will air on Lifetime on January 28 and 29.

Among the celebrities who will sing Jackson’s praises in the documentary are: