Why did Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes leave Fox News?

What led to Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg’s departure from Fox News?

After more than a decade on the air, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg abruptly left Fox News.

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 21, 2021, the conservative commentators said they were “regrettably forced” to resign.

Hayes and Goldberg have both stepped down as contributors, claiming that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.”

They announced their departure from the network in a post on their conservative online publication, The Dispatch, citing prime-time host Tucker Carlson as the reason.

According to the duo, Carlson’s bizarre three-part documentary on the Capitol riots, Patriot Purge, was spreading a dangerous and distorted narrative.

They claimed the documentary was “riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery, and damning omissions,” and that it promoted the debunked conspiracy theory that the FBI instigated the deadly uprising.

Following the release of Patriot Purge, they stated that they “felt we could no longer ‘do right as we see it’ and stay at Fox News.”

Carlson’s work was featured on Fox Nation, the network’s subscription streaming service, and the network promoted it.

“The documentary creates an alternative history of January 6,” Hayes and Goldberg said, “contradicted not just by common sense, not just by the testimony and on-the-record statements of many participants, but by the reporting of Fox News’ news division.”

The series has been panned on social media because it implies that the violence that erupted on January 6, 2021, was orchestrated by left-wing activists rather than supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Stephen Hayes, a journalist and author from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, is an American journalist and author.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from DePauw University and went on to Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism to further his education.

The 51-year-old began his career as a political reporter for a variety of US news organizations, as well as a commentator for CNN, The McLaughlin Group, MSNBC, CNSBC, and C-Span.

Early in 2009, the father of four started working for Fox News.

He was an outspoken supporter of the Iraq War, claiming that it would be beneficial and demonstrate that the United States “will not tolerate bullies, especially bullies with weapons of mass destruction.”

Hayes joined The Weekly Standard as editor-in-chief in 2016, but the publication was shuttered two years later.

He was an early Trump critic, and he and Goldberg admitted in a joint statement that their “loyalty to Fox has tested us many times over the past few years.”

In 2019, Hayes, Goldberg, and Toby Stock co-founded The Dispatch, a conservative media company.

With his wife Carrie and their children, he now resides in Davidsonville, Maryland.

Goldberg, Jonah…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]