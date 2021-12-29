Why did Kanye West buy a house on the same street as Kim Kardashian, his ex-girlfriend?

Why did Kanye West buy a home on the same street as Kim Kardashian, his ex-girlfriend?

Despite his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West plans to stay as close to his ex-wife and their four children as possible, according to ET, who reported earlier this week that the 44-year-old rapper had purchased a (dollar)4.5 million home on the same street as his estranged wife.

“Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them,” a source tells ET about Kanye’s decision to buy the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Hidden Hills, California.

“When Kanye saw that a house on Kim’s block was for sale, he jumped at the chance to buy it.”

The musician “believes it will be easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other,” according to the source. Kim and Kanye have four children: eight-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago, and two-year-old Psalm.

In addition to being near his children, Kanye “still wants to win [Kim] back,” according to the source.

“Kanye believes he still has a chance,” the source says, adding that Kim is fine with Kanye buying the house because she believes it will make it easier for them to co-parent and watch their children in private.

Kim does not appear to be on the same page as her ex when it comes to rekindling their relationship.

The 41-year-old reality star filed documents earlier this month claiming that her marriage to Kanye was unsalvageable.

Kim also wants to “bifurcate the issue of marital status from the remaining issues to be heard in this matter, and to terminate the parties’ marital status,” according to the documents.

Kim is requesting that the courts “grant an early and separate trial on the issue of the dissolution of the status of the marriage apart from other issues…rather than delaying the dissolution until all other property and custody issues are resolved.” Their divorce hearing is scheduled for March 22, but Kim is requesting that the courts “grant an early and separate trial on the issue of the dissolution of the status of the marriage apart from other issues…rather than delaying the dissolution until all other property and custody issues are resolved.”

Kim has also been dating comedian Pete Davidson, who is 28 years her junior. “Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn’t know how he will react,” a source told ET.

“Kim is giddy when Pete is around,” a source told ET about her relationship with Pete.

Kim is at ease and comfortable with Pete, and she has a new crush on him.”

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT: