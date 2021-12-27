Why did Kanye “Ye” West purchase the home next door to his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian?

In their ongoing divorce proceedings, Kim Kardashian bought out ex-husband Kanye West, and he moved out of their Hidden Hills mansion.

According to E! News, the rapper now has a reason to stay close.

Ye maintains a close relationship with his children.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West recently purchased a home across the street from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The DONDA singer “plans to tear [the current residence]down and rebuild,” according to an E! News source.

“Having a place near the kids made perfect sense for him,” the source says.

“He bought it as soon as it came on the market in early December, and the escrow closed just before Christmas.”

The Calabasas property, according to the insider, sits on a 1-acre lot that’s “perfect to be developed into whatever he dreams up.”

“It will take time to get permits and plans,” the source adds, “and he won’t be able to live there for a while.”

But he’s excited about it, and the kids are too.”

E! News reached out to Ye’s representatives for comment but did not receive a response.

Ye has been living in a Malibu beach house he bought in September 2021, according to Dirt.

“Kanye likes Vinetria’s company and has continued to bring her around his friend group,” a source told E! News.

She has visited him several times in the last month and has been invited to his social gatherings.”

In October, the father of four listed his Monster Lake Ranch in Cody, Wyoming, for (dollar)11 million, indicating that he wants to be close to his four children.

Ye does, however, own the Bighorn Mountain Ranch near Greybull, Wyoming, which features “excellent cabins and lodges, rolling grass-covered hills and meadows that are cut by deep tree-covered canyons and game-filled bluffs,” as well as a helicopter pad, according to the property listing.

Kim, who is dating Pete Davidson, is the sole owner of the Hidden Hills mansion she and Ye purchased in 2014 and now call home.

