Why Did Keanu Reeves Turn Down “Speed 2”?

Keanu Reeves is out on the road promoting The Matrix Resurrections, and he’s opening up about returning to the franchise after a long hiatus.

However, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Reeves discussed another film in which he declined to return for a sequel: Speed.

After co-starring in the 1994 action film, Reeves and Sandra Bullock cemented their roles as movie stars.

Reeves, on the other hand, did not reprise his role in the 1997 sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control, and was replaced by Jason Patric.

It was a script problem, according to Reeves.

Reeves admitted, “At the time, I didn’t respond to the script.”

“I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock because I loved playing Jack Traven in Jack Traven and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but it just didn’t feel right at the time.”

When Lana Wachowski, the director of The Matrix, asked him to return, he didn’t hesitate.

“I hope people enjoy it – it’s very exciting, and making it was an extraordinary experience,” said Reeves.

Reeves had plenty of questions, given that his character Neo died 18 years ago.

“When the director asked me what I thought about doing another Matrix film, I had the same question,” Reeves said.

“I said, ‘Wait, that sounds incredible, but I’m dead.’

‘Are you?’ she asked, and I replied, ‘Do tell!’ she wrote a lovely story, and I enjoy playing the character.

It will be revealed how I came to be alive.”

He hasn’t only mentioned returning to this character in recent months.

In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert on The Tonight Show, Reeves revealed that he would love to reprise his role as DC anti-hero John Constantine in a Constantine sequel.

His desire for a sequel, on the other hand, did not appear to be realized.

Reeves told Colbert, “I’d love to play John Constantine again from Constantine.”

“I’ve made an effort.

Stephen, I tried…

“I’d love to,” he says. The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 21.

