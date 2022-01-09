Why Did Kelly Reilly Delay Speaking on the ‘Yellowstone’ Set Until Season 3?

Kelly Reilly’s portrayal of Beth Dutton on Yellowstone has captivated American television audiences.

Reilly has played Beth, a confident, fierce, and abrasive character, for four seasons now.

With her no-nonsense attitude and biting one-liners, she’s taken being a bad*** to a whole new level.

But, as Yellowstone fans may be aware, Reilly is nothing like her on-screen persona.

In fact, she didn’t say anything about the Yellowstone set outside of her character for three seasons.

Fans of Yellowstone should take a seat for this one.

Reilly is a British actress who grew up in Chessington, a suburb of the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames in Greater London.

In the mid-1990s, she made her acting debut in a small role on the British television drama Prime Suspect.

More work in TV and film, as well as on the British stage, followed as a result of this.

In 2005’s Pride and Prejudice, she played Caroline Bingley for the first time in front of an American audience.

Reilly spoke openly for the first time about landing the role of Beth Dutton during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The minute he saw Reilly’s audition tape, creator Taylor Sheridan knew he’d found his Beth.

Reilly, on the other hand, admitted that she took some time to get to know the character.

“Stepping into a sports car,” she said, and she couldn’t figure out how to “go from naught to a hundred in three seconds.”

“I hadn’t found her [Beth] yet when I first met him [Sheridan].”

So I don’t know what he saw.

But I remember thinking, ‘I’m not sure I’m going to be able to pull this off,'” Reilly said.

The 44-year-old British actress claims she “got it” once she grasped Beth Dutton’s “extremely complicated” persona.

Because Sheridan created the bold, brave character, Reilly claims that all she ever wanted to do was prove to him that she could do it and bring Beth to life for him.

Reilly admits that she hid her true self from the cast and crew on the Yellowstone set for season 1.

She did this to hide the fact that she was so dissimilar to Beth.

As a result, she remained silent for two seasons.

“I didn’t want anyone to know that in the first season when I first played Beth…

