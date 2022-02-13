Why did Kid Cudi refer to Kanye West as a dinosaur?

Kanye West was dubbed a Dinosaur by Kid Cudi.

Kanye West’s new album was supposed to include KID Cudi.

Their recent internet feud, however, has resulted in a barrage of social media slurs.

Kanye West recently announced that Kid Cudi would not be featured on his upcoming album due to his friendship with Pete Davidson.

Kid called Kanye a dinosaur for taking such an action in response to his actions.

“Too bad I don’t want to be on you, you f**king dinosaur,” Kid Cudi stated.

Since the day I met you, everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about your albums.

“I’m going to say a prayer for you, brother.”

Kid Cudi has a net worth of around (dollar)16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He has worked with veteran musicians such as Kanye West, Jay-Z, Mary J Blige, David Guetta, and Snoop Dogg, and his source of wealth is known to be from his music career.

He rose to prominence after the release of his mix tape “A Kid Named Cudi” in 2008, which drew the attention of Kanye West, who later signed him to his GOOD Music label.

He has also made money acting in films such as Need for Speed, Two Night Stand, Crisis, and the TV series We Are Who We Are, in addition to his music career.

Kid Cudi is the father of a daughter whom he refers to as a “mini-me.”

Vada Wamwene Mescudi, Cudi’s daughter with his ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Munyasya, was born in 2010 and is now 11 years old.

