Why Did Leonardo DiCaprio Jump into a Freezing River in ‘Don’t Look Up’?

Why Did Leonardo DiCaprio Jump Into a Frozen River in “Don’t Look Up”?

For more than three decades, Leonardo DiCaprio has worked in Hollywood.

And the former child star continues to surprise fans in new ways.

Over the years, the Oscar winner has collaborated with some of cinema’s most illustrious directors.

Few people expected him to collaborate with the director of Anchorman and Step Brothers on Don’t Look Up, a darkly comedic disaster film.

What happened during production was even more shocking.

DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as astronomers who try to warn the world about a comet heading straight for Earth in Don’t Look Up.

This scenario is used as an allegory for climate change in the film.

In both cases, the world appears to be unconcerned about an impending threat, at least according to the film.

Given DiCaprio’s long history of environmental activism, McKay’s film feels like a natural fit for him.

McKay has, of course, progressed as a director.

Will Ferrell starred in his first five films, but 2015’s The Big Short revealed a different side of the director.

The film, as well as its 2018 sequel, Vice, aims to combine comedic elements with dramatic political and socioeconomic stakes based on true events.

Don’t Look Up appears to be a foreshadowing of a bleak future in that regard.

It is “based on truly possible events,” as the poster states.

However, as extreme as the story in Don’t Look Up is, DiCaprio was in real-life danger while filming it.

The cast of the film, including Lawrence and Jonah Hill, revealed how DiCaprio ended up diving into a frozen lake to save his dogs during Entertainment Weekly’s recent Around the Table panel.

The actor has two huskies who accompanied him to Boston for the filming.

One of DiCaprio’s dogs slipped and fell into the frozen lake at one point.

As a result, he dove in to save his dog.

And, as Lawrence explained, as soon as they got the first dog out of the lake, the other dog leapt into the water.

At one point, the two dogs, as well as DiCaprio, were all in the frozen lake.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“[Living in California], [he]didn’t understand what you do at…,” DiCaprio explained.

