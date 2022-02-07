Why Did Lily James Join ‘Pam and Tommy’ Despite Pamela Anderson’s Disinterest in the Series?

Pam and Tommy on Hulu have resurrected one of Hollywood’s biggest mid-90s scandals.

The miniseries delves into the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s private sex tape being illegally distributed.

In the age of the internet, the incident became the first celebrity sex tape.

Anderson is played by Lily James in Pam and Tommy.

Despite Anderson’s refusal to participate in any way in the series, James hoped that her story would raise awareness.

Most people are familiar with Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for two distinct reasons.

Anderson is best known for playing the blonde bombshell in Baywatch, while Lee is Mötley Crüe’s drummer.

In 1995, the two celebrities gained notoriety for a different reason.

The two fell in love and married during the peak of their careers.

Pam and Tommy recount the events leading up to their private honeymoon sex tape being stolen and illegally distributed from their home.

As a result, the first celebrity sex tape was born.

The Hulu miniseries’ trailer made it clear what kind of story it’ll be telling.

It elucidates how Anderson’s role as a resident “sex symbol,” her privacy, and her acting career were affected by the scandal.

There’s no denying that the sex tape had a negative impact on Anderson and is a dark chapter in her life.

Anderson, according to a source close to her, has no regrets in her life.

“However, the only thing she’d probably erase is this break-in.”

“To this day, she feels violated,” the source said.

Before filming Pam and Tommy, James contacted Anderson but never received a response.

Why did James decide to star in Pam andamp; Tommy despite Anderson’s disapproval? “I just know that my intentions — our intentions — were good,” the actor says in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

I would not have joined if I didn’t believe it was a worthwhile story to investigate in order to spark a discussion about how we treat women.”

James explained to IndieWire how Anderson’s story is not only relatable to…

