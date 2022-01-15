Why Did Lin-Manuel Miranda Intentionally Write Mirabel’s Song ‘Out of Beat’ With the Rest of the Family?

Being unique is admirable — unless you’re the only member of your family who lacks magical abilities.

Even Mirabel’s solo song from Encanto, “Waiting on a Miracle,” was written “off-beat” from the rest of the cast.

Lin-Manuel Miranda had this to say about the deliberate differences he made while writing “Waiting on a Miracle.”

The Madrigal family is a magical bunch.

Each member of this extended family was given a special power by a glowing candle.

Camilo had shapeshifting abilities, and Julieta was a healer.

Except for Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), everyone was given a magical ability.

Mirabel often wondered why she wasn’t as special as her siblings and cousins, despite her best efforts to assist her family.

Fans learned more about Beatriz’ character and her thoughts on “Waiting on a Miracle” thanks to a “Behind the Lyrics” Featurette from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

“That’s when she realizes the wheels are in motion for her to fulfill her destiny,” Beatriz explained.

“I really enjoy these songs about heroines.

You go on this big journey with the character, and you get to know her from the inside out.”

Miranda oversaw the music creation for Encanto, incorporating Colombian culture into the original songs, following his roles in Moana and Mary Poppin Returns.

He also assisted in the filming of the “pulse” for each member of the Madrigal family, as stated in the same featurette.

The sounds of Mirabel’s “Waiting on a Miracle” are among them.

“It’s three stringed instruments playing in sort of a waltz time,” Miranda said, referring to the musical’s other songs written in “common time.”

It’s simply a different cadence.

She’s literally behind the times when it comes to the rest of her family.”

Mirabel’s emotional distance from her family was amplified by this time signature.

This is especially true in Mirabel’s relationship with Abuela, who has always struggled to accept change and even Mirabel’s differences from the rest of the Madrigal family.

Mirabel realizes she’s one of her family’s oddballs by the end of the film, and she accepts it wholeheartedly.

Mirabel mentioned to her Tio Bruno that weirdos sometimes get a bad rap.

This does not imply that they are bad people.

Miranda carefully selected the genre and sound of each solo song.

The composer wanted a song that reflected Mirabel’s strong older sister Luisa…

