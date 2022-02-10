Why did Margot Robbie find it “disgusting” when other actors refused to fully strip for nude scenes?

When other actors refused to fully strip for nude scenes, Margot Robbie found it “disgusting.”

Margot Robbie is an actress who isn’t afraid to go nude if the situation calls for it.

However, the star of The Wolf of Wall Street admitted that she had a problem with other actors who refused to undress in scenes where they should have been naked.

Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio filmed a provocative scene in which Robbie’s character tries to seduce her co-star, as many viewers know.

Although some may think it’s a memorable take, Robbie explained to Porter why she thought the scene was embarrassing.

“It doesn’t come across in the film, but we’re in a tiny bedroom with 30 crew crammed in,” Robbie explained.

“We’re all men.”

I’ve been pretending to touch myself for the past 17 hours.

It’s just a strange situation, and you have to bury the embarrassment and absurdity deep within yourself before fully committing.”

However, Robbie’s cast and crew were able to put her at ease during these scenes.

“It was intimidating knowing I had to do it,” Robbie told Grazia. “But when the day comes, it’s your job, and the sooner you get it done, the sooner you can get your clothes back on.”

“Everyone is fantastic about it and takes it very seriously, making it as simple and comfortable as possible.”

Everyone on a movie set is used to it, so it was intimidating for me, but it was just another day at the office for everyone else.”

Margot Robbie didn’t have to take off her clothes for The Wolf of Wall Street.

It was more of a choice than anything else.

The I, Tonya actor explained why she decided to go nude for the film in an interview with The Telegraph.

When she first read about that scene in the film’s script, she was a little hesitant.

“However, my manager said, ‘If there’s ever going to be a time for nudity, this is the director you do it with,'” Robbie recalled.

Despite the nudity, she was sold on the role and decided to take it.

“Naomi’s entire point is that her body is her only means of exchange in this world.

So when Marty tried to help me out by suggesting that I wear a robe in the scene where she seduces Jordan, I told her no.

She has to be completely naked….

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.