Why Did Marvel Switch to Multiple Directors for Each Show? Hawkeye’s Directors Explain.

Marvel Studios treats their Disney(plus) TV shows as if they were one long film, with a single overarching plot and a single villain pulling the strings behind the scenes.

So, when you look at early attempts where only one filmmaker directed all or most of the episodes, it makes sense in a way that it wouldn’t for a “normal” TV show.

So, after only a year or so in the experiment, why has the studio begun to veer away from that and toward a more traditional TV model with multiple directors and a producer or studio setting the tone?

Of course, there are only two distinct teams of directors working on episodes of Hawkeye.

As a result, we asked Bertie (of the Bert and Bertie directorial team) what prompted the shift in strategy.

“We can only assume that was a decision based on a desire to ensure that every episode received a lot of attention,” Bertie told Adam Barnhardt of ComicBook.

“It’s such a big universe, and when you’re doing these action sequences, there’s so much prep that…being a team with [director Rhys Thomas], as we were, to kind of create and craft the whole thing with [producers Trinh Tran and Kevin Feige]and a whole team, but then to be able to focus on our individual episodes, it was actually a way of ensuring that each episode had its own stamp, its own arc, and its

So far, that strategy has worked.

Hawkeye has not only succeeded in creating a cinematic atmosphere, but has also blown up social media with each new episode, fueling speculation and Twitter engagement in the same way that WandaVision and Loki did before it.

Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City, where Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for the holidays.

When a threat from his past resurfaces, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer, to uncover a criminal conspiracy.

Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, and newcomer Alaqua Cox star in the series.

Executive producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie are in charge of the episodes, while executive producer Jonathan Igla is the show’s head writer.

The show premiered on November 24, 2021, and new episodes air on Disney(plus) every Wednesday.

