Why Did Michael Patrick King, the creator of ‘SATC,’ Write a Rift Between Samantha and Carrie in ‘And Just Like That’?

Despite Kim Cattrall’s disinterest in returning, creator Michael Patrick King revealed why Big (Chris Noth) didn’t make it past the first episode of the Sex and the City revival.

“And Just Like That was never, ever supposed to include Kim Cattrall because she decided many, many years ago that she didn’t want to play Samantha.

Kim is one of my favorite people.

On Friday, December 10, the writer told Us Weekly and other reporters, “I loved her Samantha, and I knew that everybody, including myself, had invested years in those four friendships.”

“As a result, I didn’t want to act as if there was — or wasn’t — an absence.

I wanted to reflect the reality of one not joining.

In terms of plot, I devised the notion that Samantha is in London because we didn’t want to kill her.

Samantha is adored.

That is ludicrous.”

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) reveals she and Samantha had a falling out after the sex columnist fired her as her book publicist in the HBO Max drama’s Thursday, December 9 premiere.

Samantha moved to the United Kingdom after that and lost contact with Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

“And life goes on when friendships fall apart over minor issues that grow into major issues,” King continued.

“Every writer in the writing room had a close friend with whom they can’t believe they’re still friends.

That seemed to be the case, so we reflected it.”

The director remarked that the And Just Like That crew is “very clever,” and that Samantha might text him in the future.

At Big’s funeral, Carrie receives flowers from Samantha in the second episode of the new show.

“What happens when a friendship ends? You remember the good times and reach out now and then, but there’s no intention of suddenly saying, ‘Boom, there she is again,'” he explained.

“It’s about the friendship between those four women that’s important, and you can see how that resonates in the funeral scene.”

That, I believe, is what makes friendships so special — when people show up for each other.

