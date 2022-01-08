Why did Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and The Carpenters miss out on recording Three Dog Night’s “An Old Fashioned Love Song” for the first time?

Why Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and The Carpenters Missed Out on Recording Three Dog Night’s “An Old Fashioned Love Song” for the First Time

Three Dog Night’s “An Old Fashioned Love Song” is one of their most well-known songs.

The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz and The Carpenters were both denied the opportunity to record the song.

The song elicited differing reactions from listeners in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Paul Williams is a professional songwriter who has written hits like Barbra Streisand’s “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born)” and The Muppets’ “Rainbow Connection.” Williams revealed why he wrote “An Old Fashioned Love Song” after writing another song in an interview with Music Radar.

The Carpenters’ “Rainy Days and Mondays,” Williams speculated, could have been the song.

“I’m not sure if it was ‘Rainy Days and Mondays,’ but I walked into this girl’s apartment and said, ‘Well, the kid did it again with another old fashioned love song,'” Williams recalled.

“And she said, ‘That’s cool, let’s go.’ I said, ‘Wait a minute…’ I went over and sat down at her piano, and it was the fastest song I’ve ever written.”

It took me about 20 minutes to write it.”

“It just poured out of me, and I sent it to Richard Carpenter,” Williams continued, referring to the Carpenters’ recording of “An Old Fashioned Love Song.”

According to the HuffPost, the song was offered to Dolenz after The Monkees broke up. “I thought it was perfect for The Carpenters, but I don’t think he listened to it past the first verse.”

Three Dog Night, on the other hand, had already taken the song.

Three Dog Night members were not enthusiastic about singing “An Old Fashioned Love Song,” according to Williams. “We sent it to Three Dog Night, and they reluctantly recorded it,” Williams said.

“All three of the songs I had with them were hits, and they reluctantly recorded all three,” he says. “The Family of Man” and “Out in the Country” were the other two songs.

The song “An Old Fashioned Love” reached No.

The song reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for 11 weeks.

Three Dog Night’s album Harmony included the song “An Old Fashioned Love Song.”

Harmony had reached a pinnacle…

