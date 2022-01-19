Why did Morgan Simianer of Cheer leave Navarro College?

Cheer premiered on NETFLIX two years ago, in January of 2020.

Cheer is a Netflix documentary series that began its second season on January 12, 2022.

Morgan Simianer has been a fan favorite of the show since its premiere in 2020, but she appears less in season two.

Simianer’s appearance in the series is less frequent due to the fact that the TV personality and cheerleader graduated from Navarro College in 2020.

She told E! News, “It was difficult because I wanted to be out there with my team.”

“But at the same time, I’m just glad I was able to help them and, you know, come back as an alumnus and be there for my family.”

Despite the fact that Simianer is no longer a Navarro cheerleader, she told E! News that the show has changed her life forever.

She explained, “I’ve been doing these crazy once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, meeting some insane people.”

“It’s been two years since the first season came out, and my life is still not real.”

Simianer, 24, was born in Osage, Wyoming, on October 9, 1997.

After only two seasons, she has gained a lot of notoriety as a result of the show.

On Instagram, the former Navarro cheerleader has over a million followers.

She has lines with Conair, Scunci, and CVS Beauty, according to her Instagram bio.

The Netflix documentary series follows a community college cheerleading squad as they compete for a national championship.

Navarro’s head cheer coach, Monica Aldama, is also a cast member in the show.

On January 11, 2022, Simianer shared a photo with Aldama from a behind-the-scenes shot from the Ellen Degeneres show.

Since then, Aldama has written a book called FULL OUT, which is about “life and leadership lessons.”