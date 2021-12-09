Why Did ‘My Sweet Lord’ Appear in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’? George Harrison explains why his song “My Sweet Lord” appeared in the film “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Why Did ‘My Sweet Lord’ Appear in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2′?

George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” was featured in a scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.

2. Director James Gunn explained why the song was used in his film during an interview.

Gunn also revealed that the song was about one of the film’s characters.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 is a sequel to the film Guardians of the Galaxy

Cat Stevens' "Father and Son," and the Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr.

According to Rolling Stone, Gunn stated that the music in the film is meant to reflect the tastes of Star-Lord’s mother, Meredith Quill.

“She loves music, but she’s not elitist,” Gunn explained.

“If it’s considered goofy and pop, she likes it.”

She enjoys cool or funk music.”

He continued, “She just likes hooks and melodies.”

“She’s a very odd young girl who, as it turns out, fell in love with an alien.”

Meredith Quill is a sucker for aliens, so falling in love with one is right up her alley.

Like her son, she’s an outcast.”

The True Story Behind George Harrison’s Song “My Sweet Lord”

Gunn linked “My Sweet Lord’s” use in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.

2 to the Ego character

In the film, Ego is a malevolent god.

“It was one of the first songs I chose to try to use in the movie, and it has something to do with Ego’s origin,” Gunn explained.

“And there’s this big creation myth about how he came to be, and it seemed to fit.”

Hindu creation myths have always fascinated me, and there are some parallels.”

George’s Hindu faith is mentioned in “My Sweet Lord.”

“Hare Krishna,” a tribute to Krishna, appears in the song’s refrain.

Krishna is a well-known Hindu god who is linked to creation, love, and knowledge.

Paul McCartney and George Harrison, according to John Lennon, “overshadowed” him on this song.

2 was a big moneymaker.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cost more than (dollar)200 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

2 grossed over (dollar)146 million in its first weekend.

In the United States, the film grossed over (dollar)389 million, and internationally, it grossed over (dollar)473 million.

At the end of the day, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a fantastic film.

2 had a higher take…

