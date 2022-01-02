Why Did Neil Diamond Give The Monkees the Song “A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You”?

Why Neil Diamond Gave the Monkees the Song “A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You”

Diamond stated in an interview that the success of one of his songs led to The Monkees recording his songs.

“A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You” elicited similar responses from listeners in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Larry King asked Diamond if his song “Solitary Man” had been a hit during an interview on CNN.

Diamond stated, “It did in a couple of cities.”

“It was in the top 10 in Toronto and Los Angeles.”

"It was — it was what set me apart from just being a guy knocking around trying to get into the — you know, the office."

Diamond claimed that his song “Cherry, Cherry” had a profound impact on him.

Diamond recalled, “My next record, a thing called ‘Cherry, Cherry,’ was my first big national hit.”

“It was one of the top five records of the year.”

Furthermore, it is international.

And, you know, that's when the dam burst."

Diamond told NPR that “Cherry, Cherry” paved the way for The Monkees to record his songs.

“I recorded a couple of songs,” Diamond recalled, “including ‘Solitary Man’ and ‘Cherry, Cherry,’ which was a big hit.”

“And as a result of that success, the Monkees’ producers called and said, ‘We like ‘Cherry, Cherry.’ Do you have any other songs?'”

Diamond would have a significant influence on The Monkees.

“I said, ‘Well, I don’t have anything like ‘Cherry, Cherry,’ but I have an album coming out soon that I’ll send over and you can take your pick,” Diamond explained.

He wrote two of the Prefab Four’s most well-known songs: “I’m a Believer” and “A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You.”

“A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On the Billboard Hot 100, she is ranked number two.

The song spent ten weeks on the charts.

It was released by The Monkees with the B-side “The Girl I Knew Somewhere.”

“The Girl I Knew Somewhere” made it to the top of the charts.

It was number 39 on the charts for a long time…

