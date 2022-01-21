Why did Noel Gallagher of Oasis use a riff from John Lennon’s “Imagine” in his song “Don’t Look Back in Anger”?

The piano riff appears in both John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Noel Gallagher of Oasis explained why he used John’s riff in an interview.

“Don’t Look Back in Anger” was also compared to “Hey Jude” by The Beatles.

The Beatles are frequently referenced in Oasis’ songs.

Oasis’ lyrics incorporate song titles such as “Yellow Submarine” and “The Fool on the Hill.”

In a similar vein, Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger” begins with similar instrumentation to “Imagine.”

Gallagher reportedly reused the “Imagine” riff for tweo reasons, according to the BBC.

He pondered, “I suppose half of it is there to irritate people.”

“And the other half is saying, ‘Look, this is how songs like ‘Look Back in Anger’ are created.'”

Because songs like ‘Imagine’ inspire them. Some kid will read the interview and say, “Imagine,’ but I’ve never heard that song.’ And then he’ll go out and buy the album.”

Oasis’ “Wonderwall” was inspired by George Harrison.

Gallagher discussed the impact of “Don’t Look Back in Anger” in a Radio X interview from 2020. “When I see teenagers in the crowd — who were barely born when Oasis split up, much less when we were together — that makes me think, ‘Wow,'” he said.

“Putting together a set list is difficult because you often wonder, ‘Am I done with that song? How many more times am I going to play it?'”

“You’re kind of obligated to at least give it a try,” he said, comparing “Don’t Look Back in Anger” to “Hey Jude.”

“I don’t think I’d be allowed out of the venue if I didn’t play ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger.'”

“It’s similar to my ‘Hey Jude.'”

John Lennon’s most popular song wasn’t “Imagine.”

In the United Kingdom, “Imagine” was a huge hit.

The song spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Official Charts Company’s list.

In the 1970s, the song reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom and spent 42 weeks on the charts.

John’s estate released a double A-side of “Imagine” and “Jealous Guy” in 1988, which reached No.

45 and stayed at the top of the charts for five weeks.

The song “Imagine” is from the same-named album.

The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

It stayed at No. 1 for 101 weeks in the UK…

