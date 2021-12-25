Why Did Princess Diana Find It So Difficult to Adhere to the Royals’ Christmas Dress Code?

Princess Diana’s life is being brought back into the spotlight more than two decades after her death, thanks to Netflix’s The Crown as well as the film Spencer.

The latter, starring Kristen Stewart, takes place over three days at the royal Sandringham estate during the Christmas season.

Diana is depicted as being overwhelmed by a strict royal protocol that requires numerous outfit changes.

According to those close to her, the princess did not approve of this.

According to Paul Burrell, the part of the Spencer about Diana struggling with all the outfit changes is accurate.

During the program A Very Royal Christmas: Sandringham Secrets, the former royal butler, who worked for the princess from 1987 to 1997, talked about the topic.

“You get up in one thing, then you have to change for church,” Burrell explained of how many times the family has to change.

For lunch, you might want to change.

In the afternoon, you might decide to go for a walk.

“After that, you’ll change for dinner.”

Royal journalist Richard Kay, one of Diana’s confidants, explained why the holiday changing ritual was difficult for her to adjust to.

The princess was “exhausted” by not being able to sit in one outfit for long periods of time and having to change so frequently, according to the royal expert.

Kay went on to say that the ritual bothered people, not just Diana.

Sarah Ferguson, her former sister-in-law, didn’t like it either, he said.

Kay told Express, “It can be quite exhausting.”

“It was one of the rigid rituals that both Princess Diana and the Duchess of York struggled to adjust to.”

The marriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales had completely broken down by 1992, and they agreed to separate.

However, because they had not yet divorced, Diana continued to spend the holidays at Sandringham with her children, Princes William and Harry.

However, not everyone was warm and welcoming.

Diana revealed to Kay that The Queen Mother was not pleased with her presence.

“She wasn’t welcome at Sandringham, to put it that way.”

“I remember her telling me the first time she went, The Queen Mother looked at her and raised an eyebrow and said, ‘I didn’t think we’d see you again,'” Kay recalled Diana saying.

“When you’re under that kind of duress, you have to…

