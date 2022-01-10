Why Did Song Ji-a Choose (Spoiler) in the Finale of ‘Single’s Inferno’?

Why Did Song Ji-a Choose (Spoiler) in the Show’s Finale?

Fans were both pleased and disappointed with the outcome of Netflix’s Single’s Inferno season finale.

Fans witnessed a strong spark between Song Ji-a and Kim Hyeon-joong during the contestants’ nine days on the deserted island.

They appeared to be a good match and shared a common interest.

Song, on the other hand, had a number of suitors vying for her affection.

What influenced Song’s decision to leave with the male contestant she did during the Single’s Inferno finale?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains Single’s Inferno spoilers.]

Song captivated the male contestants in the first episode of Single’s Inferno.

The 25-year-old beauty blogger described herself as “cute and sexy.”

She explained that when she looks at a man, she is drawn to his physical appearance and prefers tall men.

Most of the male contestants, particularly Choi, were drawn to her on her first day on the island.

She received the most votes from the male contestants by the end of the episode.

When the men were asked to choose their crush to accompany them to Paradise, Kim chose Song.

Song admitted during their dates that she is most attracted to Kim.

Kim admitted that he was a little chilly the first day because he didn’t know how to approach her.

They shared some characteristics, such as being atheists.

They had potential as a couple throughout the show, despite Choi’s constant interference.

In Episode 5 of Single’s Inferno, Cha Hyun-seung wreaked havoc on Song.

Cha is not only a real-life acquaintance of hers, but he is also a friend of Kim’s.

When Cha won a date, he chose Song because she was familiar to him.

Kim, on the other hand, admitted that he and Cha have similar tastes in women.

Song called Cha sexy and smiled cutely as a fiery spark flew between them.

Song would be torn between Kim and Cha, fans predicted.

‘Singles Inferno,’ a Netflix Korean dating reality show with a similar vibe and drama to ‘Love Island,’ has a similar vibe and drama.

Fans were waiting to see if Song would be persuaded by Cha to abandon Kim.

Fans, on the other hand, were convinced she would choose Kim for a variety of reasons.

