Why Did Steven Spielberg Make the ‘Invigorating’ Decision to Remove All Subtitles From ‘West Side Story’?

Why Did Steven Spielberg Make the ‘Invigorating’ Decision to Remove Subtitles From ‘West Side Story’?

Although Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story is unlikely to become one of his highest-grossing films, it has received positive reviews.

The decision not to add subtitles for non-English-speaking characters has sparked a lot of debate and praise in the new version.

The decision, according to Spielberg, adds authenticity to the Jets-Sharks rivalry.

The more naturalistic depiction of Puerto Rican immigrants reflects the changing ways in which the entertainment industry deals with representation.

Onstage and onscreen, West Side Story has delighted audiences for more than 60 years.

The musical is based on the Manhattan rivalry between the Jets’ all-white gang and the Sharks’ Puerto Rican gang.

Tony and Maria, the protagonists of the story, fall in love despite the simmering racial tensions in the background.

The production, which premiered in 1957, was a huge success.

Stephen Sondheim’s music catapulted him to fame.

The original Broadway play was nominated for two Tony Awards, and the 1961 film adaptation was nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture, but the praise was not without its detractors.

Carol Lawrence played Maria in the original West Side Story production, and Natalie Wood played her in the film adaptation.

Neither of these women is Hispanic or Puerto Rican.

(Rita Moreno was the only real Puerto Rican in the film.) White actors portraying non-white characters has a long history (more on that later). It was common at the time, but it wasn’t right.

The new West Side Story seeks to correct previous versions of the story’s lack of discrimination.

Maria is played by Colombian-American Rachel Zegler this time.

Spielberg later revealed to IGN that 20 of the film’s actors are of Puerto Rican descent.

In West Side Story, there is a lot of Spanish dialogue, and Spielberg chose not to subtitle those scenes in order to demonstrate demographic equality.

The director explained his decision-making process in the same IGN interview.

He explained, “If I subtitled the Spanish, I’d simply be doubling down on the English and giving English power over the Spanish.”

“Not in this film; I needed to respect the language enough not to subtitle it.”

The move was unavoidably controversial.

American audiences have a long history of…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.