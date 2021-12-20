Why Did Taylor Sheridan Choose ‘1883’ as the First ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff?

Why was ‘1883’ chosen as the first ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff by Taylor Sheridan?

Yellowstone, which premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018, has spawned a growing universe for creator Taylor Sheridan, including several Yellowstone spinoff series.

On Sunday, fans of the Dutton family and the ups and downs of life on the Dutton Ranch were treated to the first of those spinoffs when the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill-led prequel series 1883debuted on Paramount(plus), and it turns out that Sheridan had a very specific reason for doing so.

1883 is a prequel to Yellowstone, set in the same universe as the flagship show but more than a century earlier.

The show follows the Dutton family as they travel across the Great Plains to Montana, where they establish the massive ranch that is at the center of the Yellowstone drama.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Sheridan revealed that the “stark retelling of Western expansion,” as well as an “intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana,” prompted him to choose a prequel as the first spinoff series.

“The pioneers have never been accurately depicted.

Many of the early settlers came from Central Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia, and they hired guides to accompany them to the West.

They couldn’t communicate because they didn’t understand the language.

They had never seen a horse before.

They’d never even handled a firearm before.

And they had no idea that this land belonged to someone else,” Sheridan explained.

“However, the greatest threat to the wagon trains was not Native Americans.

No. 1 on the list of leading causes of death along the trail is

One of the participants was slipping off the wagon.

No, it’s not true.

The second factor was illness.

No, it isn’t.

Bandits was number three.

Native Americans came in sixth place.”

1883 is just one title in what has grown into a much larger Sheridan universe, with 6666, a second Yellowstone spinoff, also being ordered.

The 6666 ranch, “where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing,” is also set to make Paramount(plus) its home. It was reported in November that Sheridan’s universe, which includes the shows Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming Kansas City, may be expanding further.

