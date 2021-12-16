Why Did ‘The Last Duel’ Fail Where ‘The Way Back’ Succeeded? Ben Affleck explains why ‘The Last Duel’ failed and ‘The Way Back’ succeeded.

Why Did ‘The Last Duel’ Fail Where ‘The Way Back’ Succeeded? Ben Affleck explains why ‘The Last Duel’ failed where ‘The Way Back’ succeeded.

After blaming The Last Duel’s box office failure on millennials, filmmaker Ridley Scott sparked outrage.

In response to his comments and more traditional views on film distribution, social media erupted.

Ben Affleck recently discussed why The Way Back was a success and The Last Duel was a failure.

He also defended Scott’s previous statements.

The Hollywood Reporter was on hand for the red carpet premiere of Affleck’s film The Tender Bar.

He gave a lengthy response to a couple of questions, including his thoughts on Scott’s recent assertions and the largely positive reception of his most recent performances in The Last Duel and The Way Back.

In response to Scott telling a journalist to “go f*** yourself,” Affleck stated, “I mean, let’s be honest, who hasn’t wanted to say that in a press junket? Ridley is at the stage in his career where, obviously, he’s completely unencumbered by concerns about what people think?”

The Last Duel, according to Affleck, does well with audiences.

He distinguished it from his less-than-stellar performances in less-than-stellar films.

However, the actor recalled his discussions with other Hollywood insiders about the industry’s changing state.

“One of the fundamental ways it’s changing is that the people who want to see complicated, adult, non-IP dramas are the same people who are saying to themselves, ‘You know what? I don’t need to go out to a movie theater because I’d like to pause it, go to the bathroom, finish it tomorrow,'” the Last Duel actor said to THR.

“It’s that, plus the fact that you can watch it in high definition at home,” Affleck explained.

“It’s not like when I was a kid and our TV was an 11-inch black-and-white TV; nowadays, you can get a 65-inch TV for (dollar)130 at Walmart.”

There is good quality out there, and people are streaming in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos from the comfort of their own homes.

“Everything has changed.”

However, before the pandemic, Affleck claimed that he was aware that the industry was changing.

He was able to see things in a different light now.

“I knew things were changing before the pandemic hit with The Way Back,” said Affleck.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘S***, I really like this movie, and no one is going to see it.’ I could tell it wasn’t going to be a box office hit.’

People aren’t interested in…

