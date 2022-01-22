Why Did the Writers of ‘The Golden Girls’ Break Up Rose and Miles?

Rose Nylund (Betty White) from The Golden Girls is a beloved television character.

Viewers were treated to the ups and downs of Rose’s dating life for seven years.

Fans were ecstatic when Rose fell in love with Miles Webber (Harold Gould), but they were devastated when the couple later divorced.

The show’s decision to end the couple’s relationship has enraged fans to this day.

On The Golden Girls, Rose had a lot of suitors, but Miles was the one who won her heart.

Miles is a college professor who first appears in the fifth season.

Rose is smitten by Miles, but she is concerned that she isn’t intelligent enough for him.

Miles, on the other hand, assures her that he adores her exactly as she is.

Miles’ relationship with Rose is beset by obstacles, including his daughter’s opposition and Miles’ admission to being in the witness protection program.

Despite these setbacks, their love endures, and they are still together by the end of the series.

Rose and Miles, however, break up in The Golden Palace.

White explains why the producers decided to end Rose and Miles’ relationship in his autobiography, Here We Go Again: My Life in Television.

According to White, the storyline was prompted by Gould’s hectic schedule.

“As an in-demand actor, Harold had another commitment to keep, so the writers had Miles marry Nanette Fabray.

White penned, “The cad.”

In the third episode, “Miles, We Hardly Knew Ye,” Miles makes his first appearance on The Golden Palace. Rose is upset when Miles starts canceling their dates; meanwhile, Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) becomes suspicious after finding Miles’ name in old guestbooks.

Blanche tells Rose about her suspicions about Miles’ infidelity, and she dumps him before he can respond.

Rose and Blanche later discover, however, that Miles from the guestbook is a different person.

Rose reunites with Miles, but the two break up after he admits to falling in love with another woman.

In later episodes, Rose unwittingly plans Miles’ wedding to Fern (Nanette Fabray).

Despite her dissatisfaction, Rose recognizes that Miles has moved on and that she should as well.

Miles’ betrayal of Rose was shocking because he appeared to be completely devoted to her.

His betrayal ruined the likable character who had gained the approval of the audience.

The Golden Girls fans aren’t over the couple’s breakup, even though it’s been three decades.

