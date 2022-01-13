Why Did Tom Cruise Make an Apology to Brooke Shields’ Mother?

Why did Tom Cruise express regret to Brooke Shields’ mother?

The 1981 teen romance Endless Love starred Brooke Shields.

The film featured a young Tom Cruise in a supporting role, and the two actors developed a friendship over the years.

In 2005, Cruise made some controversial remarks about Shields, which caused a rift between the two.

The Mission: Impossible star ended up apologizing for his actions not only to Shields, but also to her mother.

Following her parents’ divorce, Shields was raised by her single mother, Teri.

Teri was frequently chastised in the media for allowing her young daughter to star in obscene films.

Shields, then 11 years old, starred as a child prostitute in the 1978 film Pretty Baby.

Following roles were also deemed tawdry for a teenager, but Shields maintained that her mother was always protective.

Shields told the Hollywood Reporter in 2012 that she “protected me from so much of what is devastating about being in the entertainment industry – rejection, jealousy.”

“The bubble she erected around me was the greatest gift she could have bestowed upon me.”

It’s not necessary to attack her.”

The former Calvin Klein model praised her mother for keeping an eye on other young actors, including Cruise in Endless Love, when he was still a rising star.

Shields wrote in her memoir, There Was a Little Girl, that “her protection didn’t stop with me.”

“Whenever she could, she insisted on attempting to protect my co-stars.”

She was on the lookout for young Tom Cruise, who had been hand-picked by [director]Franco [Zeffirelli] to play a bare-chested boy in a short but memorable Central Park scene.”

Brooke Shields says she went from ‘Lolita’ to ‘Most Famous Virgin’ in a matter of months.

Shields’ friendship with Cruise was strained after he publicly chastised her for taking antidepressants in 2005.

In her book, Down Came the Rain, the Blue Lagoon star detailed her experience with postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, as well as how medication and therapy helped her get through it.

Cruise’s remarks made the news and strained his relationship with Shields, but he later apologized.

According to People, Shields told Jay Leno in a 2006 interview, “[Cruise] came over to my house and he gave me a heartfelt apology.”

“And he expressed regret for dragging me into it and for everything that had happened.”

Apparently, the star of Risky Business left…

