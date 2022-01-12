Why did Zendaya and Jacob Elordi break up?

When rumors of Jacob Elordi dating Europhia co-star Zendaya first surfaced, fans went crazy.

When the couple split up in 2020, however, hearts were broken.

Jacob Elordi, 24, is an Australian actor who was born on June 26, 1997.

He is best known for his roles in Netflix’s teen film franchise The Kissing Booth and HBO’s Euphoria.

As an extra in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Jacob got his first taste of working on a Hollywood movie set.

In 2018, he played the character of Rooster in the Australian film Swinging Safari.

Jacob appeared in The Mortuary Collection, a horror film, in 2019.

Jacob and Zendaya’s secret romance ended in 2020.

The couple never confirmed they were dating, but sources told E! that they began as “close friends” before becoming “romantic” after their show Euphoria wrapped.

Neither party has made a statement about the breakup or given a reason for it.

Jacob reportedly had his sights set on Cindy Crawford’s 19-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber in September 2020.

On September 1, the same day as Zendaya’s 24th birthday, Jacob and model Kaia were photographed eating dinner together at Nobu Malibu.

According to an E! source, the two aren’t dating yet, but Jacob would love for them to.

“Jacob is interested in dating Kaia,” a source told the outlet, “but there is nothing serious going on.”

“They have a lot of mutual friends and have spent a lot of time together in the past.

“They have similar interests and have very laid-back personalities.”

Kaia’s family adores Jacob because he makes her laugh.”

In the year 2021, they broke up.

When Jacob and Tommy Dorfman shared a series of cute pictures together in August 2020, the internet went crazy.

In one photo, Jacob gave Tommy an intimate kiss on the cheek while they waited in line for smoothie bowls, as if they were on a road trip together.

Tommy used a heart emoji to caption his friend’s adorable photos.

Since 2016, Tommy has been married to Peter Zurkuhlen, the star of the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.