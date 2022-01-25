Why Didn’t Bradley Cooper Want to Win an Oscar?

Why Bradley Cooper Refused to Accept an Oscar

Few actors will ever be nominated, let alone win, an Academy Award.

Bradley Cooper, who starred in American Sniper, was one of the few actors to receive an Oscar nomination.

Cooper once shared why he was glad he didn’t win, despite being grateful for the honor.

Being nominated for an Academy Award is a prestigious honor for many actors and filmmakers.

Cooper admitted to having a strong reaction when A Star Is Born was not nominated for best director.

Cooper said in an interview with CBS News, “I was not surprised.”

“I never seem to be surprised when I don’t get anything.

But I did have a feeling – and it’s funny you asked because I had been thinking about it.

I was with a friend in a New York City coffee shop when I noticed Nicole had texted me congratulations on these other things but hadn’t told me the bad news.

And I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ The first thing that came to mind was embarrassment.”

Cooper would later explain that his Oscar snub reflected his own worth as a filmmaker at the time.

Cooper continued, “I was embarrassed that I didn’t do my part.”

“I’ll look into it.”

However, his feelings about winning an Oscar as a director were vastly different from his feelings about winning an Oscar as an actor.

Cooper once stated that he didn’t want to be nominated for a particular film.

Bradley Cooper has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor a number of times.

For Silver Linings Playbook, A Star is Born, and American Sniper, he received Best Actor nominations.

He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for American Hustle.

Cooper once believed that not winning in any of these categories was for the best.

Cooper spoke about his feelings on the subject in an interview with GQ.

“I don’t want to win an Academy Award.”

It wouldn’t make any difference.

Not a single thing.

Things in my life that aren’t complete would be completed.

Right now, it’s better for my career if I don’t win.

I’m not looking for a victory.

He insisted, “I don’t.”

Cooper shared his true feelings about the ceremony in an interview with Interview magazine.

“Awards season is a true test for me.”

It’s designed to promote that mindset.

It takes a special kind of person to…

