‘Why Didn’t I Get on an Airplane and See David Bowie?’ Stevie Nicks regrets not meeting David Bowie.

Stevie Nicks has few regrets, but one of them is not meeting David Bowie.

It’s easy to imagine the singers being friends based on their appearance.

Despite this, they never met.

Nicks knows that if they had, they would have immediately collaborated.

Sheryl Crow, Dave Stewart, Don Henley, and Tom Petty are just a few of the artists with whom Nicks has worked over the years.

"There are some artists she never did approach to work with, even if they appeared to be a natural fit."

Take, for example, David Bowie.”

Nicks regrets not having the opportunity to meet and collaborate with David Bowie.

Nicks told Dazed, “You know what, I don’t think I ever met David Bowie.”

“Had I ever met him, I would have probably said the same thing I always say when I meet someone who is one of my heroes: ‘Maybe we could get together and work on a song or something?’ That’s usually my first line, because all I really want from all of these people is to be in their presence and study what they do.”

Nicks continued, “I missed out on that.”

Despite being a huge Bowie fan, the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman never met him.

They had to have known each other’s friends.

Nicks and Bowie share a lot of similarities.

They’re both performers and extravagant in their own right.

This was something Nicks was well aware of.

She went on to say, “I loved a lot of his songs.”

“A fantastic songwriter and singer.”

In addition, he was a performer.

He was gifted in a variety of areas.

He was a unique individual.

Exceptional work.

I’m sorry, but you look back on your life and wonder, “Why didn’t I get on an airplane and go see David Bowie? Why didn’t I get on an airplane and go see a lot of people I’ll never get to meet now?”

