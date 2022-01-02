Why Didn’t Jesse Lee Soffer Watch the Sex Scene Between Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton on ‘Chicago PD’ Season 9?

Why Didn’t Jesse Lee Soffer Watch Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton’s Sex Scene on ‘Chicago PD’ Season 9?

When it came to Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton, Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 9 delivered exactly what fans had hoped for throughout the season.

Their relationship seemed doomed to end when Halstead learned the truth about Upton’s murder of Roy Walton.

But Halstead and Hank Voight devised a scheme to elude the FBI, and it appeared to bring Halstead and Upton closer together.

A steamy sex scene took place in episode 9 between Halstead and Upton.

Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Halstead, admitted that he didn’t watch it.

The following are the reasons.

At the start of Chicago PD Season 9, Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton were engaged, but their relationship was rocky at the time.

Upton had stopped eating, sleeping, and acting like herself, which led Halstead to believe she was keeping secrets from him.

To learn the truth, Halstead tracked down Hank Voight.

Halstead was thrown into a tailspin when Voight told him everything that had happened with Roy Walton, nearly causing the end of his relationship with Upton.

Halstead decided by Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 9 that he wanted to help Voight and Upton get out of their FBI situation. The FBI had planned to use Halstead to bring down Voight, but Halstead refused.

Halstead and Voight eventually triumphed, and Halstead and Upton’s love for each other was reignited.

They eloped at the end of the fall season finale, and they kept their marriage a secret from the Intelligence Unit.

Upton actor Tracy Spiridakos told TV Insider, “It wasn’t a big celebration because it’s just for the two of them.”

“Things had been so fractious between them for so long that it was a chance for the two of them to reconnect and show that they’re in this together and that they’re going to move forward together,” says the author.

Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton ended Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 9 with a steamy sex scene in addition to eloping.

They returned home after secretly marrying to make passionate love.

Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Halstead, told Us Weekly that he didn’t watch the sex scene.

He didn’t watch because he didn’t “have time” to sit down and watch the show, it appears.

“I don’t have time for television, so if you tell me it was intense, OK,” Soffer said.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.