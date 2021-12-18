Why Didn’t Katie Thurston Tell Blake Moynes About Her Relationship With John Hersey?

Why Didn’t Blake Moynes Get a “Heads Up” About Katie Thurston’s Relationship With John Hersey?

Katie Thurston revealed why she didn’t contact her ex-fiancé Blake Moynes before going public with John Hersey as part of her shady “12 Days of Mess” series.

Would you notify your ex that you’ve started dating someone new?

That’s not how normal people behave, according to Katie Thurston, who posted a video on Instagram on Friday, Dec.

After going public with boyfriend John Hersey about a month after news of her breakup with fiancé Blake Moynes, 17, to respond to online criticism.

“It’s a difficult thing to navigate,” she admitted, expressing regret for her “12 Days of Messy” series, which revealed her feelings about John.

“It’s always said, ‘You should have told Blake.'”

“And it’s like, look, we talked about it,” Katie reflected.

We discussed alerting Blake, but she ultimately decided not to.

“Here’s what I think people forget: we’re just ordinary people trying to live ordinary lives.”

When was the last time you had to tell an ex you were seeing someone new?” Katie wondered.

“And, like, how would you tell them that? And, would I have gotten the same amount of backlash even if I had told Blake? I’m not sure.”

“All I know is that in the moment, I was and am the happiest I’ve ever been,” the reality star continued, “and I wanted to make a big, grand statement about where I’m at and who I’m with, and that’s all I can do is live my truth, live my happiness.”

If she could go back in time, she said she would not make the same mistake.

“It wasn’t worth it,” she said of the shady list of her ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends.

“What I didn’t like was how many people thought John and I couldn’t possibly be friends, that John is so friend-zoned that it’s sad.”

“I loved that,” John jumped in.

That was extremely amusing.”

“I despised it,” Katie confessed.

“It’s fine if you like it.

That irritated me.

I wanted to make it clear that John is my entire world.

John has a good-looking face.

John is a romantic at heart.

John is the center of everything.

And I wanted to demonstrate this with a big, grand gesture.

“Was there a lot of backlash as a result of it?”

She’s a…

