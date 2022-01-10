Why Didn’t Lea Black Return for ‘RHOM’ Season 4?

Why Didn’t Lea Black Return to ‘RHOM’ Season 4?

After seeing what season 4 of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami would be like, Lea Black expressed her disinterest in returning.

Black recently responded to the question, stating that she was in talks with the show’s producers about returning, but ultimately decided not to.

Black stated that she would not return if the show did not change.

On the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Black said, “The true answer is that I had several conversations with the casting girl.”

“I also spoke with the producer a couple of times.”

But after the first meeting with the producers, I knew it would be more of the same.”

“And it wasn’t going to work out for me, either,” she added.

That is exactly the case.”

“Could I have worked my way into that show one way or another if I had wanted to do it?” she continued.

“Did they object to me doing it? I’m sure some did.

But am I disappointed by it? No, because I wasn’t even present when the filming took place.”

She stated, “I was in LA when they were filming.”

“And, you know, there are just so many important things going on in the world that I’m working on right now.”

There are a lot of important things, such as elections.

And things like that, as well as the climate.

It would have been difficult for me to fit it in.

But I wish them luck, and I hope they all get their flowers in the end.

God bless the champagne, the champagne, the champagne, the champagne, the champagne, the champagne, the champagne, the champagne, the champagne, the champagne, the

She also claimed that when the cast wasn’t filming, they weren’t in touch with one another.

Other cast members, however, worked tirelessly to get RHOM back on the air, according to Black.

She said, “These girls nailed it.”

” For years, they would just show up at the opening of an envelope and disappear.

Have someone waiting in the car to drive them away, get their picture taken, and then go their separate ways, pretending to be best friends and calling the press to get these stories that they’re all best friends when they’re not.”

She explained, “They worked it out.”

“After that, they finally got someone’s attention.

They’re…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.