In ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ why didn’t Monet tell Zeke the truth about his father?

Why Didn’t Monet Tell Zeke About His Father in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Fans of Power Book II: Ghost are still reeling from the revelation that Monet’s (Mary J Blige) nephew Zeke (Daniel Bellomy) is her biological child.

She appears to have gotten pregnant at the age of 16 with her high school sweetheart Mecca (Daniel Sunjata) and kept the pregnancy a secret from everyone.

Why is Monet insisting on keeping the truth hidden when Mecca is so determined to tell Zeke the truth?

Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ has already sparked speculation from fans.

“Zeke is their son, he was born in 1998, and Cane was born in 1999,” a fan explained to Express in episode 204.

“This ain’t my mother’s house, can’t be knocking over trash cans,” she told Mecca before meeting Lorenzo.

Zeke was raised by Monet’s sister Lena, according to Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp during a recent Instagram Live.

As we all know, Monet informed Zeke that his father had been sentenced to life in prison.

Fans will reportedly meet Lena in season 3, and she will have a lot of emotions about what has been going on with her child.

Zeke was still not buying it when Mecca arrived with receipts.

What Is Cane’s Real Name on ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ and How Did He Get His Nickname?

Monet knows Dante as her adolescent love interest, but she is unaware that he is also Mecca, the family’s drug supplier, and thus could not have predicted that he would reveal his true identity to Zeke.

Monet had an opportunity to reveal the truth when Zeke questioned her about Dante, but she chose not to.

Monet appears to be sticking to her guns about leaving the drug game, citing Zeke’s potential NBA career as an excuse.

She understands that telling him the truth would jeopardize his future.

Still, it appears that her secrets will be revealed in episode 208, “Drug Related,” as Kemp warned fans in a recent Instagram Live.

“A lot of Zeke’s backstory will be revealed in episode 8,” Kemp teased.

“Episode 8 is my favorite episode of the season; it’s the most important episode aside from episode…

