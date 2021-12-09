Why Didn’t Nancy McKeon Return for the ABC Reunion Special? ‘Facts of Life’ Live: Why Didn’t Nancy McKeon Return for the ABC Reunion Special?

The ’80s sitcoms Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes are being reenacted Live in Front of a Studio Audience, and viewers are still talking about it.

Fans were treated to appearances by original Facts of Life cast members Lisa Whelchel, Mindy Cohn, and Kim Fields, among many other surprises.

Whelchel even gave a fantastic performance of the show’s classic theme song at the start of the episode.

Nancy McKeon, who played Jo Polniaczek on the show, was noticeably absent.

Whelchel reflected on reuniting with her TV family and explained why McKeon was unable to attend the reunion in an interview with Billy Bush of Extra.

“Oh, always so good,” Whelchel said of reuniting with the crew to Bush.

“We missed Nancy McKeon…it was a little sad not having the four of us together, but it’s always a good time.”

McKeon didn’t say she didn’t want to participate; she simply couldn’t because of her recent life circumstances, according to Whelchel.

“Nancy was at home, and they had just recently moved, and her kids had just started school, so she couldn’t make the trip out,” Whelchel said of McKeon’s absence.

Fortunately, she maintains contact with her former co-stars.

“We have a sister’s thread,” she explained.

When Bush asked how much each star relates to their characters, she even made a joke about it.

“How much is Nancy like Jo?” Bush inquired, to which Whelchel responded, “She is as much like Jo as I am like Blair, which is very little!”

Diff’rent Strokes has spawned a spin-off called Facts of Life.

From 1979 to 1988, the show aired on NBC.

It was one of the 1980s’ longest-running sitcoms.

The show is still on the air and can be watched on Pluto TV.

McKeon has appeared in a number of television films since the show, many of which have aired on Lifetime and Hallmark Channels.

She also had a recurring role as the mother of Demi Lovato’s title character on Disney’s Sonny with a Chance, in which she played Inspector Jinny Exstead on the Lifetime police drama The Division.

In the 2019 television film You Light Up My Christmas, she reunited with her Facts of Life co-star Kim Fields.

