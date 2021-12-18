Why Didn’t Paul Stanley Hire Slash From Guns N’ Roses?

Kiss’ Paul Stanley had the opportunity to hire Slash, Guns N’ Roses’ future guitarist.

Despite liking Slash, Stanley declined to collaborate with him, despite the fact that another important guitarist contributed to Kiss’ classic rock album Creatures of the Night.

Stanley talked about meeting Slash before the formation of Guns N’ Roses in his autobiography Face the Music: A Life Unmasked.

Paul wrote, “Another person I spoke with was a really sweet young kid named Saul Hudson.”

“His mother worked as a seamstress for David Bowie, and his friends dubbed him ‘Slash.'”

Stanley was wary of Slash’s age.

Paul recalled, “He was very well-spoken and engaging, but he appeared to be very young.”

“Finally, I inquired as to his age.

‘In a month, I’ll be seventeen,’ he said.”

Slash was much younger than Stanley and Gene Simmons.

“I had just turned 30 the year before, and Gene was twice this kid’s age,” Paul explained.

“You know, you sound like a great guy, but I think you’re too young for this,” I told him. “I wished him well and remembered him because he was so nice and unaffected.”

Slash did not perform on Creatures of the Night, according to Stanley, but another rising star did.

He recalled, “In the end, a lot of different people played solos on Creatures of the Night.”

“It was a way to try out people and see who might fit the vibe of a particular track.”

Eddie Van Halen came to the studio one day, knowing we needed a guitarist.”

Guitarist Steve Farris played on the album’s title track, according to Stanley.

Mr. Farris was a rock band that Farris was a part of.

Mr. Mister.

(Mr.)

Van Halen wondered why Farris didn’t join Kiss after Mister’s hits “Broken Wings” and “Kyrie.”

Farris didn’t “fit” with Kiss, Stanley responded.

Creatures of the Night went on to become a minor success.

The album charted at No.

The song reached number 45 on the Billboard 200 and stayed there for 19 weeks.

The title track, “I Love It Loud,” and “Killer” were all released as singles from Creatures of the Night, but none of them charted.