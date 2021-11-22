Why Didn’t The Rock Show Up at the WWE Survivor Series Last Night?

Why Didn’t The Rock Show Up at WWE Survivor Series Last Night?

On Sunday night, WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was all over the place.

Due to the fact that the show was sponsored by his new Netflix film, Red Notice, and that it was the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut, WWE loaded up the show with video packages commemorating both.

However, by the end of the night, Johnson had failed to appear at the event, either in person or via video message, much to the chagrin of fans who were watching from home.

According to Dave Meltzer, Johnson’s absence was due to a combination of his busy filming schedule and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson is currently filming a film in Europe, according to Meltzer, and would have been unable to appear at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn due to international travel restrictions and required quarantine.

One of the crossovers WWE had with Red Notice — in which Vince McMahon showed up with what he claimed to be the “real” Cleopatra golden egg — will continue on tonight’s Monday Night Raw, with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville trying to figure out who stole the (dollar)100 million egg.

While promoting the film, Johnson spoke with ComicBook about the possibility of reuniting with his cousin Roman Reigns, who closed Survivor Series by defeating WWE Champion Big E in a Champion vs. Champion match.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said.

It would have to be logical.”

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” he said.

He’s doing a fantastic job with his promo, execution, and in-ring work, in my opinion.

It’s all getting better and better.

And I think the best part of professional wrestling is that when someone is anointed and given the ball to run with, they either score a touchdown or they…

