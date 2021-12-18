Why Didn’t These Spider-Man Stars Return For Spider-Man: No Way Back?

Here’s Why These Spider-Man Stars Aren’t Returning For Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters, and it features a number of cameos from previous Spider-Man actors.

A new trailer for the upcoming film was released last month, confirming the return of several former franchise villains.

We knew Alfred Molina would reprise his role as Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx would reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe would reprise his role as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man.

Many fans, particularly former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, were eager to learn if more stars would be joining the new film.

After a year of speculation, fans finally got confirmation this week that Maguire and Garfield are in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Despite previous rumors to the contrary, they were not joined by their romantic counterparts, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone.

Kevin Feige explained why Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy did not appear in the new film in a recent interview with The New York Times.

“When people see the film, they’ll get it.

It’s all about the narrative.

It was a big goal for all of us – Amy [Pascal] and Jon [Watts] as well as our writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers – that Peter Parker’s senior year of high school didn’t get lost in the craziness that ensued as a result of his meeting with Doctor Strange.

That could very well have happened.

And that’s why the movie doesn’t have another 20 characters,” Feige explained.

Dunst may not be in the new film, but she recently told Entertainment Weekly that she would be open to reprising her role as Michael Jackson.

“I really wish they’d put me in a different one.”

“Why not, old-girl Mary Jane?” Dunst said.

“[Another superhero film] is something I’d be interested in doing.]”

Everyone else seems to be!”

Dunst has expressed this sentiment before.

Dunst was asked about a possible return after the No Way Home rumors surfaced at the world premiere of The Power of the Dog last month.

“I’d go for it,” says the narrator.

Dunst told Variety, “Why not? That would be fun.”

“I’d never turn down an opportunity like that…

At this point, I’d be an elderly Michael Jackson with a slew of Spider-Man offspring.”

The film Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters.

