Why Disney May Lose the Best Animated Feature Award at the Golden Globes in 2022

Why Disney Might Lose Best Animated Feature at the 2022 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes 2022 are only a few months away.

While the actual awards show will not be broadcast live, fans can still watch many of the nominated films from the comfort of their own homes.

One of the more interesting races should take place in the Best Animated Feature category.

Disney is frequently the recipient of the trophy.

However, the House of Mouse may not be able to win a Golden Globe this year.

The Walt Disney Company, of course, is credited with inventing animated film.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves was the company’s first feature-length animated film.

As a result, it’s only natural that Disney would have a presence at the Golden Globes and beyond during awards season.

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios are two of the company’s production houses.

In fact, Disney and Pixar have won the Best Animated Feature category 11 times in the 15 years since it was established.

However, the winners have become more diverse in recent years.

Other studios produced two of the last three winners, Laika’s Missing Link and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

And Disney’s slipping grip on the category could continue into the 2022 Golden Globes.

A quick look at the Best Animated Feature category at the Golden Globes in 2022 might make it appear that Disney has an easy win.

After all, three of the five nominees are produced by the studio.

Encanto and Raya and the Last Dragon from Disney Animation, as well as Luca from Pixar, are among them.

But there’s a dark horse in this year’s Best Animated Feature nominations.

Disney’s trio will almost certainly be beaten by the Czech animated film My Sunny Maad.

The animated film Flee, on the other hand, just might.

The film has a staggering 98 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the year’s most popular releases.

And the fact that it is based on a true story and features Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau could push it over the edge.

Disney could also split its own vote.

Even if Flee wins the Golden Globes in 2022, Disney could still win the Academy Awards.

Missing Link also defeated three Disney films in 2020: Frozen II, The Lion King, and…

