Why Do The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby” and Frank Sinatra’s “Strangers in the Night” Have the Same Drumbeat?

Frank Sinatra’s music regained massive popularity in the mid-1960s, and one of his most well-known songs from that period was “Strangers in the Night,” which, as explained in an interview, reuses the famous drumbeat from The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby.”

In an interview with The Guardian, Hal Blaine, the drummer on “Be My Baby,” discussed his collaboration with Phil Spector.

“I was Phil’s regular drummer for a long time,” Blaine explained.

“He had a bad case of superstition.”

Every time, he insisted on using the same studio, microphones, and night — Friday.”

Blaine revealed what occurred during Spector’s sessions.

“You’d have piano, drums, bass, and guitar in a typical session,” Blaine said.

“Phil, on the other hand, would have at least three bass players and four pianists performing at the same time, with seven or eight guitarists strumming.”

According to Blaine, the drums in “Be My Baby” were an accident.

“I was straining like a racehorse at the gate,” he explained.

“However, [Spector] wouldn’t let me play until we began recording because he wanted it to be as fresh as possible.”

By chance, that famous drum intro happened.

On both the second and fourth beats, I was supposed to play the snare, but I misplaced a stick.”

Blaine explained, “Being the faker I was in those days, I left the mistake in, and it became: ‘Bum-ba-bum-BOOM!’ and everyone wanted that beat.”

In Frank Sinatra’s ‘Strangers in the Night,’ I’m playing the ‘Be My Baby’ beat softly.”

“Strangers in the Night” and “Be My Baby” were both huge hits, but “Strangers in the Night” was the more popular of the two.

“Be My Baby” debuted at No. 1 and stayed there for a long time.

The Billboard Hot 100 ranked it at number one.

The song is currently ranked #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It spent a total of 13 weeks at the top of the charts.

The album that gave birth to the song, Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica, reached No.

On the Billboard 200, it’s number one.

The song peaked at number 96 on the Billboard 200, where it stayed for eight weeks.

“Strangers in the Night” became even more popular in the United States.

On the Billboard Hot 100, the song reached number one.

It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a week and a half…

