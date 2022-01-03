Why do fans believe Lori Harvey is expecting a baby?

After she posted a story on Instagram, rumors began to circulate about Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter’s pregnancy.

Lori Harvey, 24, is a model and Instagram influencer who has made a name for herself apart from her famous family.

Lori Harvey, 34, shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend, Michael B Jordan, on her Instagram story on January 2.

Jordan was referred to as “babydaddy” by the Instagram influencer and model, who wished her followers a Happy New Year.

The couple kept their relationship quiet for the most part, but in November they celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Jordan, on the other hand, spoke with People in April about his relationship with Harvey, which became public in February 2021.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that,” he said, adding, “but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on.”

Harvey and Jordan have not stated whether or not they are expecting a child, nor have they elaborated on their cryptic Instagram post.

The term “baby daddy” is thought to have originated in Jamaica from the terms “baby father” and “baby mother,” and was first used in the Kingston Daily Gleaner in 1966.

Baby daddy was most likely Jamaican-Creole, pronounced biebifaada, and biebimada, according to Peter L Patrick, a linguist professor who told Slate in 2006 that the term was likely Jamaican-Creole.

“Definitely implying there isn’t a marriage—even a common-law marriage—but rather that the child is an’outside’ child,” Patrick said.

Linval Thompson, a Jamaican reggae singer, is thought to have popularized the phrase in the United States in 1981 with his song Baby Mother.

However, it wasn’t until the mid-90s that the term gained traction in the United States, when it was adopted by R&B artists.

When

When Michael Jackson became a chart-topper in 2000, the term caught on and became the descriptor for an unmarried man becoming a father.

Harvey was raised in Atlanta and Chicago after being born in Memphis, Tennessee.

She is the daughter of Steve Harvey’s third wife, Marjorie Bridges, and his stepdaughter, Family Feud host Steve Harvey.

Her mother met Steve Harvey in 1990, and after they married, he reportedly adopted Harvey.

Harvey wanted to be a professional equestrian but was unable to compete due to an injury.

Harvey, however, discovered her love of beauty at the age of 13 while helping her mother prepare for events.

In 2018, she told Vogue, “I’d sit and watch and ask the makeup artist questions.”

“I’d then go into my bathroom and try to duplicate those looks.”

She went on to model in her first fashion show the following year, in…

