Why Do Fans Believe Meri Brown Is Trolling Everyone On ‘Sister Wives’?

Meri Brown appears to be content with the crumbs from her husband, Kody Brown, despite not being in a “full marriage” with him, according to Sister Wives fans.

Is her giddy schoolgirl act a ruse to troll Kody and everyone else involved in the production? Based on her sarcastic t-shirts, it appears that this is the case.

“So Meri and I haven’t even been married for about five years, you know,” Kody explains.

Catfishing was something she had to go through.

I was expecting her to leave.

Even on our last anniversary, I just let her know that we weren’t going to get married again.

I’m not going to evict her.

I’m simply informing her of the current state of our relationship.”

Meri appears to be content with her new platonic marriage to Kody during Season 16.

She’s even amused by it.

Meri was overjoyed when Kody came over to her house to discuss her feelings about moving to Utah.

“Can we just focus on the fact that he said he wanted to talk to me? I don’t care what it’s about; the fact that he wanted to talk to me about something is all that matters,” she said.

“I’ll be right over.”

Then she became giddy when Kody made her a s’more, despite the fact that she knew Robyn was the one who set him up.

“Kody made me a s’more,” Meri said, giggling.

I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I overheard Robyn instructing him to make it for me.

And that’s fine with me because he made it for me.”

Meri decided to have a serious talk with Janelle on Sister Wives on December 12 to settle their ongoing past feuds.

Fans, on the other hand, couldn’t help but notice Meri’s unusual shirt choice for the meeting.

“Only kinda care,” Meri’s t-shirt reads.

Meri isn’t the first person to wear shirts with snarky messages on them.

Many Sister Wives fans believe Meri was trolling Kody and her sister wives when she wore a shirt with the words “Dogs andgt; People” earlier this season.

“She has to be trolling us,” one Reddit user wrote alongside a photo of Meri holding a banana. “I kind of like this,” another fan said.

I, for one,

