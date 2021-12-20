Why Do Fans Believe the Cast of ‘Southern Charm’ Was Divided After the Season 8 Finale Party?

Why Do Fans Believe the Cast of “Southern Charm” Was Divided at the Season 8 Finale Party?

Southern Charm’s cast celebrated the end of season 8 with a winter wonderland bash, but the festivities may have caused some friction among the cast members.

The Bravo cast, which includes Kathryn Dennis, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, Austen Kroll, Leva Bonaparte, and John Pringle, made headlines shortly after the party on Saturday, December 18, when fans noticed Leva, 42, unfollowing a few of her co-stars.

Leva has stopped following Kathryn, 30, Craig, 32, Austen, 34, and Madison, 31, as of Sunday, December 19.

The restauranteur, who joined the cast full-time in 2020, also removed Venita Aspen, a recurring character on Southern Charm, and Paige DeSorbo, who is dating Craig, from her social media circles.

She is, however, still following Naomie Olindo, who returned to the show earlier this year after leaving after season 6 in 2020.

Shep, 41, his girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, and Madison Simon, who has appeared on the reality show since 2019, are among Leva’s Instagram friends.

Before the party, Leva, who was first introduced to Southern Charm fans as Cameran Eubanks’ close friend in 2014, shared a photo with Naomie, 29, and the Gwynn’s of Mount Pleasant co-owner, alongside her son, Lamar Jr., on Saturday.

She later revealed “it’s a wrap” on season 8 in a behind-the-scenes photo posted on her Instagram Story.

During her social media purge, Leva left a cryptic message about people she can’t stand being around.

“I can’t be around people who see my accomplishments, successes, and future opportunities as competition,” she said on Monday, December 20 in an Instagram Story.

“We share nothing in common if we can’t be happy for each other.”

While Leva hinted at a rift with some of her Bravo co-stars, Shep, Craig, and Austen kept the party going in Charleston, South Carolina, with the help of their Summer and Winter House pals.

“It’s been a whirlwind weekend,” says the narrator.

Shep captioned a series of photos with fellow reality stars Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, and Kyle Cooke with, “Great having our friends and fellow @bravotv brethren in town for @drinkloverboy promotion.”

