Why Do Fans Believe Trinity Influences the Other Killer in ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

Why Do Fans Think the Other Killer Is Influenced By Trinity in ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

The latest episode of Dexter: New Blood revealed more about Kurt Caldwell and the disappearance of the Iron Lake women.

Fans are now noticing growing similarities between him and the Trinity Killer, according to them.

What happened in the most recent episode of the show, and why fans believe Kurt is influenced by Trinity, are detailed below.

[Warning: This article contains Dexter: New Blood Episode 5 spoilers.]

Kurt first appeared in Dexter: New Blood Episode 2 as a secondary character.

He’s the owner of the local truck stop and a well-liked member of the Iron Lake community.

Kurt, however, has a dark side.

Viewers have discovered that he takes advantage of his position to prey on vulnerable women.

Kurt targets transient women and runaways in particular, luring them to his cabin with the promise of food and shelter before trapping them inside.

When they reach their breaking point, he lets them go, but he shoots them down before they can flee.

Kurt’s motivations are unknown, but one theory is that he’s reenacting a tragic event from his past.

Many viewers were reminded of the Trinity Killer while watching the episode.

Trinity, too, was a serial killer who committed his crimes in four-person groups.

To reenact the tragic deaths of his sister, mother, and father, he targeted specific groups of people.

His crimes spanned decades before he was finally apprehended by Dexter in Dexter Season 4.

From the music he plays before his kills to the way he makes them dress, Kurt’s ritual drew comparisons to Trinity’s.

One person wrote on Reddit that his acts were “eerily similar to Trinity’s ritual with the kids—how he dresses them up in pj’s, then turns on the 45 record.”

“It’s unsettling.”

Another Reddit user speculated, “I’m thinking there might be a Trinity connection.”

Another supporter exclaimed, “Perhaps!”

“The whole kidnapping of the girls reminds me of Trinity’s first ritual of kidnapping a small boy…”

It is, without a doubt, an intriguing concept.

Trinity is also said to have a cameo in the revival, but it’ll be a flashback, according to our sources.

Maybe it was when he murdered Rita Morgan in front of her and Dexter’s son Harrison, because he seemed to develop dark tendencies after that.

