Why Do People Believe Pete Davidson Took Kim Kardashian’s New Bikini Pics?

Why Do Fans Believe Pete Davidson Took Kim Kardashian’s New Bikini Photos?

Although fans are aware that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating, they are now convinced that he is the photographer who shot her latest bikini photos.

Take a look at the photo that has everyone talking.

Getting all of your right angles says a lot about a relationship.

At least, that’s what Kim Kardashian’s fans think about her and Pete Davidson, thanks to one of her most recent bikini photos.

On January, Kim’s Instagram followers were buzzing.

“Mother Nature,” she captioned three photos of herself frolicking alongside a beach in her two-piece swimsuit.

But it was the third photo that drew everyone’s attention, because there was a visible shadow behind the lens, which could only be one person, according to fans.

One person wrote, “The shadow is Pete, we all agree right.”

“Tell Pete not to get a shadow next time,” said another. “Not me zooming in on the photographer’s shadow to see if it was Pete,” added a third.

Aside from the small social media investigations, the assumption of a boyfriend-turned-photographer isn’t that far-fetched, considering the two’s budding romance appears to be going strong.

There have been several low-key dates between Kim and Pete since the couple confirmed their relationship last November.

Not to mention, the couple took their date nights beyond their local haunts, most recently jetting off to the Bahamas for a vacation—where he could’ve taken those bikini photos.

The relationship between the SNL star and the SKIMS founder, on the other hand, goes beyond palm trees and pictures, as a source told E! News in early January that “Kim and Pete are getting very serious,” adding that Kim is “smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her.”

Social media appears to be keeping up with the clues as to whose shadow that was for sure.

