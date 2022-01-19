Why Do People Think Pete Davidson Shot Kim Kardashian’s ‘Beach Party’ Bikini Photo?

Why Do People Think Pete Davidson Photographed Kim Kardashian’s ‘Beach Party’ Bikini Pic?

Kim Kardashian fans are wondering if P stands for Pete after the reality star posted more bikini photos with what appears to be a clever caption hinting at her romance with Pete Davidson.

On Wednesday, January 19, the 41-year-old founder of Skims captioned two Instagram photos with the caption “Beach arty.”

The photo shows her on a beach in a black two-piece swimsuit, with sister Khloé Kardashian’s Good American label tagged in the caption.

The P, which was highlighted with an emoji P in a square, could be nothing — or a hint that Davidson, 28, took the photos during their romantic vacation.

The stars jetted off to the Bahamas for a few days at the start of the month to enjoy some alone time before their hectic work schedules resumed in the coming weeks.

Fans speculated that Davidson was behind the camera for Kim’s bikini photos on Monday, January 17. Kim’s post comes after fans speculated that Davidson was behind the camera for her Monday, January 17 bikini photos.

The third photo in the oceanfront series showed the shadow of someone taking the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s photo on a phone, and fans assumed it was the comedian.

While the makeup mogul continues to keep her fans guessing, an insider recently told Us Weekly that she and Davidson are “very happy” together.

According to the source, the Saturday Night Live star makes her “laugh and feel comfortable during this difficult time.”

The reality star’s ex-husband Kanye West’s outbursts are “not affecting their relationship at all,” according to the source, who added that the 44-year-old rapper’s “drama is bringing Kim and Pete closer together because [Davidson] makes things so easy.”

After nearly seven years of marriage, the Selfish author filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, are the couple’s four children, and West made his alleged coparenting struggles public on social media earlier this month.

The Grammy winner claimed on Instagram Live that he was not invited to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party on Saturday, January 15, despite another source telling Us exclusively at the time that he and Kim had agreed to host two separate parties.

Later that day, West arrived at the party.

