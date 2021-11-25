Why do so many people believe Carrie Underwood is anti-vaccine?

Why do some people believe Carrie Underwood is anti-vaccination?

Carrie Underwood’s Twitter likes have led some fans to believe she is anti-vax.

Matt Walsh, who is known for his controversial and provocative views on culture, politics, and religion, sent out a tweet that she liked.

The vaccine has elicited no public reaction from Underwood.

A fan shared a screenshot of Underwood’s Twitter likes page, revealing that she liked a post about school mask mandates, which went viral.

Her actions have been dubbed “embarrassing and dangerous” by supporters.

Walsh gave a speech at a Nashville school board meeting that included a number of false statements about the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the tweet.

“Here is my speech at the Nashville Scooll Board where I spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children,” Walsh tweeted alongside a video of his speech.

Walsh claims in the video that Covid-19 poses “nearly no threat to our kids” and that forcing them to wear masks is “child abuse.”

Underwood has yet to respond to the backlash, but Walsh has taken full notice of her viral fame as a result of his efforts.

“Carrie Underwood liked my video, so now the mob is after her,” Walsh explained.

“She should know better than to like something they despise.”

This is a sin that can’t be forgiven.”

“How long until Carrie Underwood officially renounces me?” he followed up with a tweet. “I give it 12 hours, tops, but I could be wrong.”

This is based on our general experience with celebrities who face left-wing public outrage.

She could, in fact, be an outlier.

The only way to know is to wait.”

Fans and critics of Underwood’s actions took to Twitter to express their feelings about her choices.

One said, “Carrie Underwood being a God-over-Science person is the least surprising thing I’ve heard today.”

“Carrie Underwood, the rational people of America adore you.

One retorted, “Don’t apologise!”

“We only care about @carrieunderwood tweets about her deserving the CMA Entertainer of the Year award in 2021.”

Otherwise, thank you very much for leaving the Queen alone,” American Country Music Chatter stated.

“Carrie Underwood is an outspoken opponent of masking.

In my opinion, she has been canceled.

Another tweeted, “Who else’s?”

“Who needs Carrie Underwood when we have Dolly Parton,” one person simply stated.

In June 2021, Underwood, along with Luke Combs and Toby Keith, were accused of causing a Covid-19 outbreak in Colorado.

The outdoor Country Jam music festival in Mesa County, Colorado, which took place from June 24-26, was linked to at least 23 Covid-19, according to local media outlets…

